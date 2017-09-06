CT among states that filed lawsuit against President's decision on DACA

Supporters held a rally in favor of DACA at ECSU in Willimantic on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Connecticut is among 15 states that have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA protects young immigrants from deportation and is being dismantled by President Donald Trump, as was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday.

"Connecticut is steadfast in our commitment to protect the over 10,000 DACA eligible youth in our state against the President’s cruel and misguided decision to rescind the program," said Gov. Dannel Malloy in a press release. "We have already invested so much in these Dreamers who have grown up in Connecticut. They have been raised and educated in our school systems. They contribute to Connecticut’s economy. They pay taxes. They defend our nation. We have seen how much our state stands to benefit from welcoming Dreamers, and their talents, to our communities and our workplaces – we will not turn our backs on them."

According to the press release issued by Malloy, about “800,000 young people who were brought into the United States as children have been granted DACA since it was implemented in 2012. Under President Trump's order, approximately 1,400 individuals will lose their ability to work and risk termination of their employment every day.”

Rallies were held on Tuesday following the decision, with students and community leaders condemning the decision.

The Associated Press said 15 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in New York.

The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump's act "a dark time for our country."

Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

To read the full complaint, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.