CT experts explain swarms of bugs spotted last night

Swarms of bugs were spotted outside of homes in some CT towns including Wolcott. (Krystal Polito)

Lots of Channel 3 viewers said they saw swarms of bugs in their backyards on Tuesday night.

According to officials from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Connecticut residents were seeing swarms of flying ants during the evening hours. Those bugs were not termites or carpenter ants, but all were ground dwelling ants.

Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station officials said they "typically reproductively swarm around this time of year, but it’s usually a bit more spread out and less noticeable."

However, according to officials from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, the swarms of flying ants popped up all at once. The weather conditions could have been ideal for the bigger number of flying ants.

Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station officials said there is no need to worry about property damage because the insects are mostly a nuisance.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.