CT couple's wedding canceled due to Hurricane Irma

A Connecticut couple’s wedding cruise out of Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

Now, Shawna Grant and Brian Swafford from Naugatuck are left scrambling to walk down the aisle and they told Eyewitness News exclusively that they have been working to get their wedding favors in time.

The save the date card was on their refrigerator for almost two years at the home of Grant and Swafford. Now, they are trying to pull off a wedding in four days after Hurricane Irma created some wedding woes.

“We had our wedding all set up for a cruise out of Miami, Florida on Saturday and we were supposed to be getting married on the tenth, which is Sunday legally through the Bahamas,” Grant said. “And due to the hurricane, it got canceled.”

Grant and Swafford have been together over six years.

“We both went to Culinary school. She went to Johnson and Wales and I went to the University of Pennsylvania, and we had an internship at the Homestead down in Virginia and that’s where we both met,” Grant said. “We working in one of the kitchens together.”

The two cooks in the kitchen were ready to make the leap.

“I am actually obsessed with Harry Potter so our wedding is a little bit Harry Potter themed,” Grant said.

The Norwegian Cruise through the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas was supposed to have about 34 people aboard for their vows.

“The cost of everything was astronomical,” Swafford said. “It was $3,000 for the cruise itself and then $6,000 to $7,000 for the wedding and everything was canceled because of Hurricane Irma.”

Norwegian has refunded it all and given a deal for another trip.

“You know we still need to have our wedding and we’re going to do it this Sunday,” Swafford said.

“So we are trying to re-plan the wedding in four days,” Grant said.

Now, they are planning a wedding at the Grand Oak Villa in Watertown.

“We have to have 50 people to do it at the Grand Oak Villa so things are turning out pretty well. Grand Oak Villa has been great they’ve been working with us,” Grant said. “They actually called me this morning to let me know that they are wavering the fee for the ceremony for the wedding.”

Now, they just need to pay for food and the disc jockey is giving a $4,000 discount. But Houston there is a problem.

“We sent all of our stuff to Florida to the hotel that we were supposed to be staying at and it has all of the wedding stuff in it,” Grant said. “My girls’ shoes, jewelry, favors for the wedding. Absolutely everything we need for the wedding is in the boxes.”

Thankfully, Grant said her dress is in Connecticut.

“Yeah, we are a little letdown,” Grant said. “Basically our wedding lies in UPS’ hands and there’s really nothing we can do about it.”

The couple has been making calls to expedite the process.

“A little wave of the wand that would be great,” Grant said.

Eyewitness News called UPS and they said they are doing the best they can to unload the couple’s packages earlier and upgrade them to next day air.

