Lifeguard arrested following near drowning

A 23-year-old is facing charges after a child almost drowned in Stamford last month.

Police said a 5-year-old boy was swimming in a pool on Aug. 3 at Chelsea Piers when he went under the water.

The incident was caught on camera and showed that the child was underwater for about four minutes before he was rescued by a lifeguard.

The boy was unconscious and not breathing and was flown to the hospital. He is now recovering but it is unclear if there will be any long-term damage.

Police said 23-year-old Zachary Stein, of New Canaan, was one of three lifeguards on duty that day and was assigned to the pool where the near drowning happened.

When Stein saw the victim underwater, he went into the pool and pulled the child out. He and others then began life-saving measures.

Police have arrested Stein and charged him with first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 19.

