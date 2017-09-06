PD: Student made threat against Westport school

A Westport student is facing charges after allegedly making a threat against a school.

Police said the threat was made in an online gaming chat room in late August. The student threatened violence at a school near his home on Sept. 8.

The FBI traced the threat to the student, and the student’s parents were notified and are cooperating with investigators.

Police said the student never had any access to weapons.

The student was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

“The Westport Police Department has been working closely with Westport Public School administrators and we are confident the safety of students is not in jeopardy. Additionally, the school administration will be addressing the issue and following up with appropriate disciplinary action,” a press release said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.