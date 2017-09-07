Airlines cancel thousands of flights because of Irma

As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, some major airlines have canceled flights to and from several southern Florida airports for Friday.

Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said they are now running up against the clock.

A few flights were still taking off for Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning.

A flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico has been canceled.

Both American and Southwest airlines said they are canceling flights into the weekend.

American issued a travel alert for nearly 30 airports because of Irma. Some of those airports include Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers.

All three of those airports said they will start to wind down operations.

American also said it canceled more than 2,000 flights total because of the storm.

Meanwhile, Delta and Jet Blue have been adding flights to help get people out of the potentially impacted areas.

Some people told Eyewitness News they were shocked to find out how expensive some of these last-minute flights are and took to social media platforms to complain.

Jet Blue said it is capping fares out of Florida around $100.

American Airlines announced a similar cap for evacuees.

Delta lowered some of its highest fares after customers complained.

Bradley airport suggested that travelers check with their specific airlines for details on their flights.

Arrivals and departures can be viewed on Bradley's website here.

