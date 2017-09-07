Hartford police disarm man, 2 young people during drug op

Officers conducting a drug operation in Benton Street in Hartford busted several people, including juveniles.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, 19-year-old Chyquan Cupe was charged and two juveniles were detained for having a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

Eight other adults and another juvenile were arrested for trespassing, narcotics possession or narcotics sales violations.

Police said detectives were conducting surveillance operations in the city's south end when they saw a number of illegal drug transactions happen in the second floor hallway of an apartment.

They said they had information that dealers were selling in the hallway and that lookouts were posted in the stairwells.

They also had information that one of the people in the hallway was armed.

Officers converged on the building and detained a number of suspects as they tried to flee.

They seized nearly 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 3.5 grams of unprocessed heroin, 1 gram of unprocessed fentanyl, 16.9 grams of crack cocaine, 2.23 ounces of marijuana, nine suspected xanax pills and nearly $1,040 in cash.

Three suspects, including Cupe and the two juveniles, were spotted walking to Franklin Avenue and entering a convenience store.

Police said they detained them in the store and found Cupe in possession of the pistol.

Cupe was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree trespassing.

His bond was set at $250,000.

