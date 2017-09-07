Ledyard woman arrested for shooting birds off of her birdfeeder

Melinda Bennett is accused of shooting birds off of her bird feeder, according to Ledyard police. (Ledyard police)

A woman from Ledyard was arrested for shooting birds off of her own bird feeder, according to police.

Melinda Bennett, 49, faces reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals charges.

Police said they received a report that Bennett had been shooting the birds on a daily basis.

When they arrived, they said they found her drunk in her garage with a pellet rifle.

They also saw fresh blood and feathers on the garage floor.

Police said Bennett admitted to shooting birds.

She was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 28 in New London.

