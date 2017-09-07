Worker falls through roof of CT hospital - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Worker falls through roof of CT hospital

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -

A worker fell through the roof of the Bridgeport Hospital on Thursday morning. 

Authorities said that the unidentified worker suffered "serious, but non-life threatening injuries." 

The incident remains under investigation. Members of Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to the scene. 

