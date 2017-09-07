CT ceremony to honor victims of 9/11

The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday night. (WFSB file photo)

The state will honor the victims of 9/11 during a ceremony in Westport on Thursday evening.

Connecticut's 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at Sherwood Island State Park around 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed live on WFSB.com by clicking here.

The names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud during the ceremony. Families of victims will also participate in the evening’s event. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will host the annual event.

Sherwood Island State Park has become Connecticut's official memorial to the 9/11 victims. The park was the location where residents gathered in 2001 to watch the aftermath left on 9/11.

Now, Sherwood Island State Park has become the location of an official ceremony where on an evening prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate victims' family members and loved ones, many of whom live in the state and also attend observances in New York City on the anniversary.

On Sept.11, there will be several events honoring the victims of the tragedy. The following events are scheduled for that date:

Derby Fire Department will be holding a memorial ceremony on the Derby Green at 6:30 p.m.

A remembrance service will be holding at Cos Cob Park at 5 p.m.

South Windsor Fire Department will be hosting a short 9-11 Remembrance and Re-Dedicating a Line of Duty Plaque at fire headquarters at 7 p.m.

UConn Health community will mark the anniversary with a ceremony at its Main Building's Keller Auditorium around noon.

Remembrance of 911 ceremony will be held at Griswold Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Ashland and Hill Street at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.