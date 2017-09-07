Shelton father accused of framing daughter's boyfriend for armed robbery

Philip Prokop is accused of framing his daughter's boyfriend for a false armed robbery. (Shelton police)

A father paid a man to frame his daughter's boyfriend for a robbery, according to police.

They said 47-year-old Philip Prokop of Seymour and his mother gave cash to 20-year-old Thomas Owen in exchange for Owen filing a fake robbery complaint.

Police said Owen went to the Shelton Police Department on July 13 to make the complaint against the boyfriend, who is a Shelton resident. Owen claimed he was robbed at knife-point and provided a sworn written statement.

Owen also picked his "suspect" out of a lineup.

Shelton detectives said they investigated the claim.

They said they learned that Prokop was upset that his daughter was dating the victim, so he plotted to have the boyfriend arrested for armed robbery in hopes that he was be sent to jail.

Prokop even went as far as to drive Owen to the Shelton police station to make the fake complaint, officers said.

Police said that wasn't the first time Prokop pulled something like that.

They said in 2012, he paid people to beat up his daughter's juvenile "enemies."

In last month's case, Prokop was charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit/giving a false statement.

He posted a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of Sept. 21 in Derby.

Police expected to make more arrests.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.