USS New Mexico arrives for maintenance, upgrades

The USS New Mexico is at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for scheduled maintenance work and several system upgrades.

The Virginia-class attack submarine arrived Thursday at the shipyard with a crew of 15 officers and 117 enlisted personnel.

The sub, which is homeported in Groton, Connecticut, returned in April from a six-month deployment, having traveled more than 37,000 miles in the North Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Cmdr. Dan Reiss, the sub's skipper, said that sub traveled about 6,000 miles more than during a typical deployment as a proof-of-concept for extended operations.

