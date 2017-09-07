Body found outside Marlborough gas station

Police are investigating after a body was found outside a gas station in Marlborough on Thursday morning.

Troopers found 32-year-old Newington resident Jesse Petronio "unresponsive" outside of the Citgo gas station, which is located at 394 North Main St., around 11:15 a.m. Police said Petronio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was "no criminal aspect" to the death of Petronio.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the cause and manner of death.

