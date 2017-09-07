Amazon looks to open second headquarters in North America

Amazon has announced plans to open a second headquarters in North America that will employ as many as 50,000 workers.

Connecticut is now trying to win over the online retailer.

The company announced Thursday that it is searching for a city to host the new "HQ2" facility, which will cost at least $5 billion to construct and operate.

"We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters," said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. "Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We're excited to find a second home."

Amazon said it would prefer to open the headquarters in a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people. It's looking for a community that "thinks big."

Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement on Thursday saying "Situated between New York and Boston, home to great schools and world class universities, and boasting a high quality of life, Connecticut would be a great home for a second Amazon headquarters. We are a proven partner with Amazon, evidenced by their growing footprint in the state, and it would be very exciting to see that partnership grow. And the fact is, Connecticut has a growing pool of top tech talent, which is reflected in the continued success of other tech companies in Fairfield County and beyond."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin responded to the news with a tweet, saying "Hey CT - We ready to define Hartford as a metro area of 1 million? Work together and the possibilities are big."

The company said that while it would hire teams and executives for the new location, employees who currently work in Seattle would be offered the chance to relocate.

Cities and regional economic development organizations have been invited to submit proposals.

The company's headquarters in Seattle boasts 33 buildings and 24 restaurants or cafes. It covers 8.1 million square feet.

