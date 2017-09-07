Funeral to be held for Suffield sailor killed on USS John S. McCain

Funeral arraignments have been made for a Connecticut sailor killed while serving on the USS John S. McCain.

Electronics Technician Second Class Dustin Doyon, 26, was one of 10 sailors who died last month when the ship collided with another ship off the coast of Singapore.

Family and friends will gather for a wake on Monday Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 pm at the Nicholson and Carmon Funeral home in Suffield.

Services will be held on Sept. 12 at Sacred Heart Church in Suffield followed by a private burial.

