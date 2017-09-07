Naugatuck teen found safe after being reported missing

Police in Naugatuck say they have safely located a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing when he didn’t come home after school on Thursday.

Jalaquis Minnifield had last been seen at Naugatuck High School around 2 p.m. His family reported him missing at 5 p.m. saying he never returned home.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, police said he was found safe.

