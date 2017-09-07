CT man, mother stuck in St. Maarten after Irma hit

Tim Wilcox and his mom are stuck in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma came crashing down (Submitted)

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma, a family in Connecticut is already feeling the storm's impact.

A man from West Haven and his elderly mother are now stuck on St. Maarten after Irma devastated the island.

Tim Wilcox managed to find a phone and call his family and friends to let them know he and his 86-year-old mother are alive, but it's not a good situation.

He described the hurricane as the worst thing he has ever been through, and he survived a heart attack.

A co-worker, Patty Villegas, said Wilcox took his mom Ilene to St. Maarten to celebrate his birthday.

“He thought what a better way to spend my birthday than with my mom on an island that she loved,” said Patty Villegas, who was contacted by Wilcox recently.

The celebration soon ended.

“He says it was horrible. Five in the morning it was starting to shake. Parts of the room were coming off. He was trying to cover my mother with the blanket because the rain was coming in,” said Tom Wilcox, Tim’s brother.

Tim Wilcox's brother and sister in law say thankfully they heard from them after Hurricane Irma washed over the island, causing widespread destruction.

“He said three words: Get us out. It was just heart-wrenching,” Villegas said.

She says they have no food or drinking water and no clear answers about anything.

Tim and his mother are unsure about how they are going to get home.

His family and friends are trying to answer that question, and hope the state's congressional delegation can find a way to get them off the island.

“We're just hoping and praying that everything turns out alright. They don't know when they're going to go home. They just don't know. And that's the scary part of it. They want to go home,” Tom Wilcox said.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says her office is working with the state department to try to bring the Wilcox’s home.

The family is also concerned because Tim is on heart medication and only has a few days’ supply left.

