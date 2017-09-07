Man burned in Shelton garage fire

A garage fire broke out in Shelton on Thursday evening. (WFSB)

A man was taken to the hospital after being burned in a fire in Shelton on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in a garage on Edgewood Street. The garage was detached from the home.

Fire officials said a man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with burns to his hands and face. He was reportedly working on landscaping equipment when the fire broke out.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with burns.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.