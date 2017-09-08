Community remembers Suffield sailor killed in warship collision

A sailor from Suffield who died when the warship he was serving on collided with another vessel was remembered during a public ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Petty Officer Dustin Doyon, an Electronics Technician 3rd Class, was aboard the USS. John S. McCain when it crashed into an oil tanker in the Straits of Malacca on Aug 21.

Doyon was one of 10 sailors who died.

On Friday, the public gathered at Suffield Center near the Suffield Veterans Memorial on Route 75 and Bridge Street to honor and show respect for Doyon.

"It makes my heart sing, but we are all just so sad," Shirley Zabisza, who is a friend of the Doyon family, said.

Doyon's family made their way to a funeral home.

"Just here to support the family," Suffield resident Jean Barnes said.

Police advised drivers that the procession passed through the center of town on South Main and Bridge streets, along with the area of the Routes 159 and 190 bridge, during the evening rush.

Funeral services for Doyon are scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12. Doyon's wake service at the Nicholson Carmon Funeral Home on Monday is open to the public.

