Woman arrested for drunk driving, speeding in Ledyard

A woman in Ledyard faces charges after police said she was found to be speeding and drunk.

According to police, Diana M. Clark-Hall, 44, was clocked going 70 mph in a 40 mph zone of Center Groton Road, also known as Route 17.

Officers said they pulled her over and she went into a private driveway on Friday just before 1:30 a.m.

There, police said they learned that the vehicle she was driving was not registered and that she was intoxicated.

Clark-Hall was arrested and charged with speeding, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

She was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Sept. 22.

