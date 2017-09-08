PD: Man arrested for 'serious' shooting in Hamden

Ryan Bryan was charged in a shooting that left a man with serious injuries. (Photo Credit Hamden Police Department

Police arrested a man in connection with a “serious” shooting in Hamden last month.

Investigators charged 27-year-old Ryan Bryan, of Hamden, in connection with a shooting on Aug. 19.

The arrest of Bryan comes after officers found a 27-year-old New Haven man lying in the street near the intersection of Oregon e and Manilla avenues around 4 a.m. Police said the New Haven man, whose name was not released, had been “shot in the back multiple times.”

The man was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

Bryan was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.