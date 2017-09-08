Life Star called to crash in Somers

Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Somers on Friday afternoon.

Tolland County Dispatch said a car crashed into a tree in the 100 block of Turnpike Road around 2:30 p.m.

There was no word on injuries. However, Tolland County Dispatch reported that two ambulances were called to scene along with Life Star.

At least one person was entrapped in the vehicle, Tolland County Dispatch said.

SOMERS UPDATE: OIC reports entrapment. 2nd ambulance rqstd to the scene. @LIFESTAR_CT modified scene @ JMH #CTNews #CTTraffic #TrafficAlert — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 8, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

