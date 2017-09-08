Quinnipiac students worried about families in Florida

As Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida, some Connecticut students said they are concerned about the state they grew up in.

Channel 3 talked to some Quinnipiac University students who share how their families are dealing with Irma.

Nicole Kessler and Brianna Stone went to the same high school and now, they are both attending Quinnipiac University. Kessler and Stone also share something else and their families live in Florida.

“Right now it's a waiting game,” Kessler said. “You can be scared all you want, but until Saturday happens and see the aftermath.”

“I was so stressed and worried, but they have their plans,” Stone said.

Their families are in Boca Raton and Orlando. Stone's family was looking to avoid the weather, but plans fell through.

“My mom and my sister decided, we have family in Toronto Canada, so they were going to fly there,” Stone said. “But, turns out I had my sister's passport with me to school, so I tried to overnight it but they didn't get it in time.”

Kessler and Stone said they're now staying put.

“We just know we have the right shutters, we have a generator, we are pretty set, we haven't evacuated and we have never evacuated,” Stone said. “But, I know a lot of my friends are going to others houses who may have a safer home.”

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the sunshine state with category four wind speeds by Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of thousands of people are evacuating the Florida coastline including the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas.

For these students in Connecticut and their loved ones somewhere else is tough.

“It's definitely hard that they're going through that and I know what's it's like,” Kessler said.

"Just be the positive energy but it's really hard being this far away,” Stone said.

Parts of the Caribbean have suffered extreme damage at least 20 people have died from Irma.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.