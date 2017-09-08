CT dispatcher charged for failing to report complaint against son

Ruth Bragg was arrested after police said she failed to report a complaint against her son this summer. (Putnam Police Department)

A dispatcher in Putnam was arrested after police said she failed to report a complaint against her son this summer.

Police charged 55-year-old Ruth Bragg with third-degree hindering prosecution and interfering with police on Friday.

The arrest of Bragg comes after police said she was dispatching for the Putnam Special Services District on July 20. Around 10 p.m., Bragg received a call about officers needing to be sent to the Dunkin Donuts on Woodstock Avenue. The call was for "possible restraining order violation involving her son," police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., no officers were called to the scene and eyewitnesses arrived at the Putnam Police Department. Police said they reported the incident to another dispatcher.

Following a police investigation, they determined that Bragg’s son 22-year-old Timothy Bragg violated a restraining order and arrested him.

Police initiated an investigation into the lack of response to the original complaint by Bragg and she was placed on administrative leave.

During their investigation, police determined that Ruth Bragg "intentionally failed to send police to the complaint."

Ruth Bragg was released on a $5,000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned inside Danielson Superior Court on Sept. 18.

