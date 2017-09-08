Trial continues for boyfriends accused of murdering ECSU student

The trial continued for the third day for the man who is accused of murdering an Eastern Connecticut State University student in 2013.

Friday was day three of the trial, where Jermaine Richards is being tried for the third time.

Jurors heard from Richards' mother and a former high school friend that's now one of the state's star witnesses.

Court wrapped up on Friday with the prosecution putting State Police detectives and K9 handlers on the stand to recap the search for Alyssiah Wiley.

"I just talked to her, how she was doing, she said 'fine,' couldn't talk because I was late for work, so I just left," said Leonia McQueen, Richards' mother.

McQueen looked uncomfortable as she testified how she briefly saw Alyssiah Wiley on April 20, 2013, while leaving her Bridgeport house for work.

That was the last day anyone saw the 20-year-old ESCU sophomore.

Police now say, 34-year-old Richards killed and dismembered Wiley, after she broke up with him. K9 teams found Wiley's remains in a wooded area of Trumbull, a mile and a half from Richards' home.

When asked what State Police Troopers saw when they arrived at the murder scene, Retired Trooper Stowell Burnham said," A decomposed leg from below the knee down."

On the witness stand, Jevene Wright, a former high school friend of Richards, recalled a conversation he had in which Richards said Wiley was cheating on him.

"I told him just leave her alone, move on. At that point he said, 'she doesn't know who she's messing with, I'm a nurse, I'll get rid of her,'" Wright said.

During the cross examination, Richards' attorney focused on the fact that Wright himself has been in trouble with the lase. Wright was arrested twice for stealing from an employer, including once for $4 million.

As part of Wright's probation and avoiding jail time, he agreed to cooperate and testify in this case.

The prosecution told Eyewitness News, Alyssiah Wiley's mother will take the stand and testify either Monday or Tuesday, and it's likely the case could be wrapped up shortly after that.

