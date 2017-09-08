CT native braces for Irma in Florida

Michael Clarke, who is a Connecticut native, is caught in the cross hairs of Hurricane Irma. (WFSB)

A Connecticut native is caught in the cross hairs of Hurricane Irma.

Michael Clarke, originally from New Britain, now lives in Tampa Bay.

He is now facing a big decision over the next 12 hours on whether to evacuate his home. Right now, all he can do is hope ofr the best, but prepare for the worst.

Clarke knows all too well that his back yard is right in Irma's path. He said the area is downright eerie on Friday night.

"Just kind of listening to neighbors and getting a feel for what their plans are. It's kind of weird and a lot fo people have left. My commute to work today was much less just because the roads were empty in the direction I was going, which was more southbound," Clarke said.

Clarke's high rise apartment is in a mandatory evacuation zone. No one will force him to leave, but Clarke said around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, emergency responders will knock on his door with one final warming.

"At that point, but they let you know if something happens to you we will not send rescue, so that's kind of a scary feeling to say. If I stay, if something happens, I'm not going to be rescued," Clarke said.

Clarke admits he's nervous, but right now he's monitoring Irma with his storm buddy, his dog, Guya.

"This is Guya, she's seven and she's not feeling the storm," Clarke said.

Clarke and Guya may still stay in Tampa because they highways are bumper to bumper, so he's not sure he could make it to a safer spot. So they're not planning to evacuate, but they are getting ready to evacuate just in case.

"Right now my game plan is to sit and wait a little bit longer, have the car gassed up, have a to go bag ready to go. Have the dog food ready on standby and then plan it as it comes," Clarke said.

Hurricane Irma is supposed to hit Tampa on Sunday, so Clarke has a little bit of time left to make a decision. Eyewitness News will be in contact with him this weekend.

