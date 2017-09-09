Hartford police investigating suspicious death

Police and crime scene tape blocks off Vernon Street. (WFSB)

Hartford police remain at the scene where a 23 year-old male was found dead early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Vernon Street just off the Trinity College campus early Saturday on reports a person was found dead.

Police said they found an unresponsive male seated in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The unresponsive male was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vernon Street was completely blocked off by police and crime scene tape.

The victim's identity has not been released.

At this time, police said the death is suspicious and they are not ruling anything out.

