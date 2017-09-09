Driver arrested after car ends up on trolley tracks

Police and emergency responders at the scene on Winkler Road. (Viewer submitted photo)

Police said the car ended up 200 feet down the tracks before crashing. (East Windsor Police Dept. Facebook)

East Windsor police said no one was injured when a car somehow found its way on to the tracks at the Trolley Museum.

Police said they were called to Winkler Road around midnight after reports of a vehicle that had crash after it drove on the tracks.

The vehicle was found nearly 200 feet down the track crashed into a pole.

Police said the five people inside were all uninjured. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and various other violations, police said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.