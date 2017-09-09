Silver Alert issued for missing Colchester man

Connecticut State police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who went missing Saturday morning.

Police said 79-year-old Vinal Chasse was last seen Saturday, however, few other details were available.

Chasse is described as 5'8" tall and about 245 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. There was no description of what he might be wearing.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.