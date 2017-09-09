Manchester police issue alert for missing woman

Manchester police have found a women who disappeared in the middle of the night.

Police said family called them early Saturday morning concerned after they were unable to find their relative who was last seen sleeping in bed.

According to police, 60-year-old Joyce Moore, was last seen just before 1:30 a.m. at 190 Pine Street in Manchester. She was wearing a tan hat, blue Adidas jacket and pink and neon yellow sneakers.

Family said Moore has severe dementia and her condition has been deteriorating recently.

