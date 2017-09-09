Community holds vigil for motorcyclist killed in crash

Dozens came out to honor the memory of man killed in a motorcycle accident one week ago in Bristol. (WFSB)

Family and friends of the late 21-year-old, Bristol resident, Gabriel Cruz-Salado said Cruz-Salgado, affectionately called Gabe, loved riding bikes.

Nearly 200 people attended the vigil on Saturday evening at Rockwell Park, many of whom were wearing flannel shirts in his memory.

Cruz-Salgado’s mother attended the vigil, too, and described to Eyewitness News that she was overcome with emotion.

“I am so blessed to see the outpouring of love and support,” said Liza Salgado. “It's amazing, it's amazing. He was blessed, blessed to have all of you guys in his life.”

Cruz-Salgado was involved in a collision with a minivan on September 2nd on Divinity Street in Bristol. Police said Cruz-Salgado died a few days later in the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Friend of Cruz-Salgado and organizer of the vigil, Vanessa Lawrence spoke with Eyewitness News and warned drivers to be safe on the roads.

"Everyone, please, just drive safe. That's the only thing that I'm asking for," pleaded Lawrence. "Keep an eye out, look both ways, please, that's the one thing everybody has to do."

