Animal hospital helps homeless and injured dogs after Hurricane Harvey

Workers at the Shoreline Animal Hospital in East Haven are helping to rehabilitate and rehome dozens of dogs that were rescued after Hurricane Harvey. (WFSB).

Helping a man’s best friend in time of need.

Workers at the Shore Haven Animal Hospital in East Haven are helping to rehabilitate and rehome dozens of dogs that were rescued after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area of Texas 2 weeks ago.

The dogs were injured and hungry after the storms, but the folks at the hospital stepped up to care for the animals after their trip north.

“We'd like to get them in, assess them, see what they need, take care of them, medicate them, see what the issues are, and hopefully get them going to their foster homes,” described Shoreline Animal Hospital representative, Lori Guliani.

Volunteers from other animal hospitals in the state joined to assist in the care process.

