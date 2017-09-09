Hartford celebrates “Pride Fest” on Saturday

The 3rd annual “Pride Fest” event kicked off its weeklong celebration in the Capital city on Saturday afternoon. (WFSB)

The festivities include events in various locations throughout Hartford, but on Pratt Street, there was no shortage of music, parties, and celebrations of the LGBT identity.

“Hartford is one of the most diverse communities in the country, and we are proud of it. We have a strong LGBT community here and our LGBT community makes us stronger as a city,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Over 100 local vendors, community organizations, artists, and performers participated.

The Pride Fest will continue with a brunch at Nixs Bar from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit HartfordPride.com.

