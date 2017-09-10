PD: Man injured after shooting in Hamden

One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Hamden on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 1500 Dixwell Ave. around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man "suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg."

The unidentified 30-year-old man was taken to a Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Dixwell Avenue was closed during an investigation by the Hamden Police Department. Hamden Police Department Emergency Services Unit were called to investigate the shooting.

Investigators said they have strong leads on a suspect. Police said the victim told investigators that he was shot by an unknown person, from an unknown direction. Police said the victim " "was less than cooperative."

