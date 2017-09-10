Additional CT National Guardsmen heading to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen are headed to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma.

The governor announced on Sunday that 14 Connecticut Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 169th General Support Aviation Battalion, were headed to a staging area just north of Florida. These 14 soldiers departed with two Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

A C-130H Hercules with a crew of eight Airmen was also headed to Andrews Air Force Base. Once there, the crew will wait in "anticipation of future support missions."

“Officials are preparing to assist Floridians who may need a great deal of help during the immediate response and recovery from this storm. Connecticut stands ready to assist our friends and neighbors in the Sunshine State in the days, weeks and months to come. The men and women of the Connecticut National Guard are an invaluable resource during severe storms and we are grateful for service," Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement on Sunday.

In total, 31 Connecticut Guardsmen are supporting hurricane relief efforts in two separate missions. Eight Connecticut Guardsmen arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday night and are "currently awaiting further orders." They already delivered provisions to the people of Puerto Rico.

One Connecticut Guardsmen "is conducting Command Post operations at Joint Base San Antonio, supporting the tracking and controlling of air missions."

The governor's office said it remains undetermined when the Connecticut Guardsmen will return to the state.

"When there are people in need, time and time again the Guard stands up and answers the call. As we continue to pray for those affected by these weather events, we want each of them to know that the Guardsmen of Connecticut supporting these relief efforts will remain on duty until the job is done," Major General Thaddeus J. Martin said in a statement on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.