1 injured in Torrington motorcycle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

1 injured in Torrington motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

The crash was reported on 125 Torringford West Road around 1 p;m. 

Police said Torringford West Road in the area of the crash was closed for the investigation. 

An unidentified person was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.  

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.