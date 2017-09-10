1 injured in Torrington motorcycle crash

One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported on 125 Torringford West Road around 1 p;m.

Police said Torringford West Road in the area of the crash was closed for the investigation.

An unidentified person was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

