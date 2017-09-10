People walk on ocean floor amid receded waters from Irma

People in Florida are actually walking on the ocean floor.

They are going out on the mud where the water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, FL, which was the result of Hurricane Irma.

Water drained out of the waterways as an eerie signal of the storm's approach.

According to meteorologists, the storm's low pressure sucked in wind, which then pulled the water from the shore.

Police said they have been trying to keep people out of the potentially dangerous sea.

It's not supposed to stay that way.

The water that was sucked away will come rushing back once Irma passes.

The region will then have a massive storm surge and flooding on its hands.

