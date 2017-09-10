Luisa DeLauro, mother of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, passes away at 103

Luisa DeLauro, mother of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, passed away at the age of 103. (Rep. DeLauro)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro honored her late mother on Sunday after she passed away at the age of 103.

Luisa DeLauro was raised in New Haven's Wooster Square and dedicated a lifetime to that neighborhood, according to Rosa DeLauro.

“My mother was no stranger to hard work,” Rosa DeLauro said. “When I was growing up, she worked in a sweatshop, sewing shirt collars for pennies. Every day after school, she would make me come by to see the horrible, cramped conditions. It is something I will never forget. The lesson she passed on was clear: work hard. Make something of yourself. Get a good education.”

Rosa DeLauro said her mother was her greatest inspiration.

"She understood that politics was an avenue for change, a way to help people who were struggling," she said. "It is truly the blessing of a lifetime to have been able to follow in her footsteps, to serve the people of New Haven and Connecticut. All of my actions are guided by her love, encouragement and dedication.”

Luisa DeLauro served as a vice chairman of the New Haven Historic District Study Commission.

She helped designate Wooster Square as a historic district.

She was also an advocate for women's equality.

The Iovanne Funeral Home of New Haven is handling the arrangements.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.