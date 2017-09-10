Hundreds say goodbye to Suffield sailor who died in warship collision

Public calling hours were held Monday for a Suffield sailor who was found dead after his warship was involved in a collision overseas.

Hundreds of people said goodbye to Petty Officer Dustin Doyon during calling hours on Monday.

Doyon was aboard the USS John S. McCain on Aug. 21 when it collided with an oil tanker in the Straits of Malacca.

He was one of 10 sailors who died and was just 26 years old.

On Friday, Doyon was honored with a public ceremony at Suffield Center near the town's veterans memorial.

His family is proud of his Navy service and his sacrifice but he will be missed for a million reasons that have nothing to do with the military.

Dustin's friends at Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass. where he graduated in 2009 say Doyon had an infectious smile and was kind to everyone he met.

In his obituary, Dustin's family described him as an avid skateboarder who loved hiking, the great outdoors, and cooking.

He was an avid runner, diver, and adventurist and his personal motto was..."I’m not lost, I’m exploring."

Doyon's loved one say they feel lost without him.

Shortly after the tragedy, Town Selectwoman Melissa Mack said Dustin's loss will be felt here forever.

“Our community is in mourning as we remember him and proudly recognize his great sacrifice,” Mack said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in Doyon’s honor.

Traffic delays are expected on Tuesday in the area of Mountain Road (Route 168) in the area of Remington Road to North Grand Street for the memorial service and mass for Doyon.

The service and mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Mountain Road. A private burial will follow. Officers will be in the area to assist with directing traffic.

