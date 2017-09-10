CT, RI Red Cross chapter aims to send crews to help with Irma

As of Sunday, the American Red Cross said it had about 1,500 volunteers in Florida to help with the effects of Hurricane Irma.

The Connecticut and Rhode Island chapter said it is preparing to send additional help.

A few days ago, about 20 local volunteers were sent to Florida ahead of the storm.

"We have thousand of volunteers who are ready and able to step up and answer the call," said Richard Branigan, American Red Cross, Connecticut & Rhode Island.

As Hurricane Irma took hold of Florida, Branigan said about 80 local volunteers were getting ready to head home from Harvey-ravaged Texas. He said those people will likely rest up before heading back out on the road again.

"Historic events coming back-to-back within a week of each other and you don't have time to breathe," he said.

Irma has battered the state and has been heading up the panhandle.

It's expected to be a factor until at least Tuesday.

A team of Connecticut volunteers said they will leave then to help with sheltering in Florida.

"There's a lot of speculation about what happens after this," Branigan said. "There's talk about Jose who we don't even want to talk about."

Hurricane Jose was a category 4 storm that as of early Sunday evening was north of Puerto Rico.

The Red Cross said it has several apps that people can download for free. One of them marks all of the shelters available throughout a storm area.

For more on Irma, read here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.