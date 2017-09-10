Connecticut natives ride out Irma in Florida

As Irma churned over the state of Florida, a number of Connecticut natives contacted Eyewitness News and said they've been weathering the storm.

They joined millions of people who sheltered in place.

Robert Cushman from Rocky Hill said the area lost some trees where he was.

"It was a really rough day here we prepped all week for this and I'm pretty confident our preparations were able to get through this in one piece," Cushman said.

Former WPKN radio host DJ Mondavi recorded video from Northport, which is just outside of Sarasota, FL.

"This is a good one," Mondavi said. "Seventy mile-an-hour plus winds. "

Joshua Labbe, a Griswold native, said he left South Florida to get out of the way of Irma. He headed to Tampa.

"The biggest pain right now is the shortage of gas," Labbe said. "Everybody really waited until the last minute including myself being one of them."

Labbe said he had a backup generator in case the power was out for an extended period of time.

Another Connecticut native, Dr. Bruce Tandy of South Windsor, rode out the storm in Florida.

"We're here in DelRay Beach at the height of the storm, 60-80 mph [wind] with Tornado warnings all around us," Tandy said. "It's like the worst thunderstorms in Connecticut running for six hours at a time."

Tandy said he was located across the state from where Irma made landfall.

"Trees are breaking," he said. "There's a curfew and evacuation but we're staying safe."

Bob Strano of Hartford said he is volunteering at a high school-turned-temporary shelter in Florida.

Irma imposed dangerous risks.

Richard Branigan of the Red Cross said additional local reinforcements will be on their way to the state by Tuesday morning.

"I will tell you this there is no better prepared state than Florida," Branigan said. "Their emergency management is on their game. However, this [was] a category 4 storm."

