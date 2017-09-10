Injuries reported in Killingly crash

Fire officials and an ambulance were called to the scene of a crash in Killingly that involved a car and a motorcycle.

It happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. on Main Street.

According to dispatchers, the Danielson and South Killingly fire departments responded to the scene, along with the ambulance.

They said the injuries were unknown.

A cause is still under investigation.

