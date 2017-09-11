9/11 remembrance ceremonies held today throughout CT

The state will honor the victims of 9/11 during a ceremony in Westport on Thursday evening. Connecticut's 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at Sherwood Island State Park around 5:30 p.m.

It’s been 16 years since the deadliest terrorist attacks on United States soil. There were 9/11 ceremonies held across the state Monday to remember the victims of the attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on this day back in 2001. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said 161 of them have ties to Connecticut.

“Sixteen years ago, our nation was forever changed— a loss and hurt we will never forget. We honor the American heroes who lost their lives that day, and we stand with the families of the fallen as one America—a united nation whose spirit will never be broken by evil,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement on Monday.

Ceremonies were held at Veteran’s Park in Middletown and in Avon on Monday morning.

“Being in the fire service, we all are brothers and sisters," Avon Fire Chief Michael Trick said.

In Avon, they honored the 343 fallen firefighters, who gave it all on September 11th.

"There is just no forgetting what they did. The ultimate sacrifice they gave when they fearlessly continued to head toward the fire, toward the towers rather than away," Avon Fire Lt. Andrew Bloom said.

All U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will also be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday. The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be lit up red, white, and blue on Sunday and Monday nights in observation of 9/11.

“No one has escaped the horrors of September 11th," Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said. "It has changed us as people and as a nation.”

“It just changed the whole tone of what we did and how we’ve been doing it ever since," Chief Trick said.

The following events are scheduled for 9/11 on Monday:

Derby Fire Department will be holding a memorial ceremony on the Derby Green at 6:30 p.m.

A remembrance service will be holding at Cos Cob Park at 5 p.m.

South Windsor Fire Department will be hosting a short 9-11 Remembrance and Re-Dedicating a Line of Duty Plaque at fire headquarters at 7 p.m.

UConn Health community will mark the anniversary with a ceremony at its Main Building's Keller Auditorium around noon.

Remembrance of 911 ceremony will be held at Griswold Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Ashland and Hill Street at 6 p.m.

Connecticut's 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony was held at Sherwood Island State Park last week. Sherwood Island State Park has become Connecticut's official memorial to the 9/11 victims. The park was the location where residents gathered in 2001 to watch the aftermath left on 9/11.

Now, Sherwood Island State Park has become the location of an official ceremony where on an evening prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate victims' family members and loved ones, many of whom live in the state and also attend observances in New York City on the anniversary.

“For the families and countless loved ones from Connecticut, our neighboring states, and throughout our nation who lost loved ones that day, no amount of time will fill the void in our hearts and no amount of time will ever cause us to forget,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday. “These many years later, the grief and sorrow we felt for our country and for our fellow Americans remains. On this day of remembrance, we honor the brave and selfless acts of first responders and civilians who committed extraordinary acts of heroism that day, putting their own lives in danger to protect others. And we pray daily for the men and women serving in the Armed Forces who are deployed overseas, and for those who have sacrificed their lives fighting the war on terror. As a country, we must remain resolute in the ideals that our nation stands for, and the freedom upon which our country was founded.”

