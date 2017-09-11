Police investigating shooting in Hartford

JUST IN

Hartford police are investigating a shooting in the area of Spring and Myrtle streets on Monday morning. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Monday morning.

Police said minor injuries were reported after an incident in the area of Myrtle and Spring streets around 6:30 a.m.

There were no reports from ShotSpotter.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.