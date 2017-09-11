Police investigating shooting in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Monday morning. 

Police said minor injuries were reported after an incident in the area of Myrtle and Spring streets around 6:30 a.m.

There were no reports from ShotSpotter. 

