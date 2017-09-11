Glastonbury restaurant owner charged with sexual assault - WFSB 3 Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

The owner of a restaurant in Glastonbury was charged with first-degree sexual assault on Friday. 

The arrest of 38-year-old, Glastonbury resident Julian Rodriguez comes after police said he "invited" a woman back to Jalisco Restaurant, which he owns. 

Police said Rodriguez sexually assaulted the woman "once she was unconscious from alcohol and/or drugs." 

Rodriguez posted the $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 27. 

