Glastonbury restaurant owner charged with sexual assault

The owner of a restaurant in Glastonbury was charged with first-degree sexual assault on Friday.

The arrest of 38-year-old, Glastonbury resident Julian Rodriguez comes after police said he "invited" a woman back to Jalisco Restaurant, which he owns.

Police said Rodriguez sexually assaulted the woman "once she was unconscious from alcohol and/or drugs."

Rodriguez posted the $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 27.

