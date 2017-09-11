Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights to and from Atlanta

One airline canceled hundreds of flights on Monday due to severe weather caused by Irma.

Tropical Storm Irma has caused damage across metro Atlanta and so that caused Southwest Airlines to make changes to their operations.

Officials from Southwest Airlines has canceled flights to and from Atlanta starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. Officials said they expect to resume a normal operation on Tuesday.

As for Birmingham, officials from Southwest Airlines said they will operate a reduced schedule on Monday and plan to resume normal operations by Tuesday.

Officials from Southwest Airlines said flights to and from Charlotte will be canceled after 1 p.m. on Monday. The normal operation to and from Charlotte is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines flights to and from Charleston, S.C., as well as Greenville-Spartanburg, were canceled after 10 a.m. Normal operation is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines flights to Florida are also still affected by Irma.

Flights to Ft. Myers remain canceled through Tuesday; Plans to resume operations on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a reduced schedule.

Service to Fort Lauderdale is canceled through Monday; Plans to restart service Tuesday at 1 p.m. with a reduced scheduled through Wednesday.

Service to/from Jacksonville is canceled through Monday; Plans to resume service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Service to/from Tampa International Airport is canceled through Tuesday; Plans to resume operations on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with a reduced schedule.

Service to/from Orlando is canceled through Monday; Plans to resume on Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. with a reduced schedule through Wednesday.

Service to/from Panama City is canceled through Monday; Plans to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

Service to/from Pensacola will be canceled Sunday night; Plans to resume Monday at 8 p.m.

Service to/from West Palm Beach is canceled through Monday; Plans to restart on Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.

Officials with Southwest Airlines said, "service to/from each of the cities below will resume once it's safe to do so."

