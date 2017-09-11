No injuries reported in Hartford fire

Fire reported on Hungerford Street in Hartford on Monday morning. (@ortizraulHFD)

Firefighters are battling a fire in Hartford on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 114 Hungerford St. around 11:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz‏ said.

Primary searches of the 3 brick residential occupied building is negative. No injuries reported. Companies still working pic.twitter.com/W1srbZCy81 — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) September 11, 2017

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

