No injuries reported in Hartford fire

Fire reported on Hungerford Street in Hartford on Monday morning. (@ortizraulHFD) Fire reported on Hungerford Street in Hartford on Monday morning. (@ortizraulHFD)
Firefighters are battling a fire in Hartford on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at  114 Hungerford St. around 11:45 a.m. 

There were no reported injuries, Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz‏ said. 

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

