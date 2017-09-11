Caitlin is an award-winning Reporter and Anchor who joined the WFSB team in 2017 as the Weekend Morning Anchor.

Caitlin is excited and grateful to be back at the station where she feels her journalism career began. Caitlin interned at WFSB in 2007 while attending the University of Connecticut. She was born and raised in Hamden.

Caitlin spent 7 years reporting and anchoring at various stations in Upstate New York, before returning home for an anchor position at News 12 Connecticut in Norwalk in 2015.

Over the course of her career, she's reported on devastating weather events, flown with the Blue Angels, and has had the honor of meeting so many incredible people who have allowed her to share their stories.

Her work has won multiple awards, including her coverage of the 2009 mass shooting in Binghamton, NY. Caitlin's stories have been honored by the New York State Broadcasters Association, the Syracuse Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

Have a story idea? Or just want to say hello? Email her at Caitlin.Nuclo@wfsb.com.

You can also follow Caitlin on Facebook and Twitter.