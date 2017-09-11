PD: Tutor facing sexual assault charges

A Waterbury man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child he was reportedly tutoring.

Police arrested 40-year-old Juan Torres Jr. on Sept. 9 and charged him with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and fourth-degree sexual assault.

The investigation began in late August when police in Westport said they received a sexual assault complaint from a juvenile.

The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a tutor, identified as Torres. Police said the victim also reported Torres took nude photos of the victim.

Detectives located evidence that corroborated the victim’s complaint, police said.

Torres was released on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 18.

