Channel 3 to partner on the Hartford Heart Walk

Channel 3 will be partnering with the American Heart Association for their 25th Anniversary Hartford Heart Walk on Saturday, October 14.

The walk will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 10:00 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. Before the walk, participants can take part in learning about heart health. There will also be a kid’s zone with entertainment.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Funds raised from this event will benefit cardiovascular research and education.

Over 2,000 people are expected to support and participate in this walk to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke.

Registration for the Hartford Heart Walk is free. For more information or to register for this event, click here.

